Kano business mogul, Aminu Dantata, dies at 94

News
Aminu Alhassan Dantata
Ehime ALEX
RENOWNED Kano-based business mogul and philanthropist, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, is dead.

He died at the age of 94.

Mustapha Junaid, his aide, announced his passing early on Saturday, June 28.

Junaid said, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings.”

“The Janazah (funeral) details will be shared later insha Allah,” the post further read.

He was born on 19 May 1931 to the family of Alhassan Dantata, and was the first chancellor of Al-Qalam University in Katsina.


     

     

    He was the commissioner for planning and development in Kano from 1967 to 1972.

    Dantata founded the Express Petroleum and Gas Company Limited and was one of the organisers of Jaiz Bank in Nigeria.

    As a philanthropist, Dantata was one of the promoters of the Kano state endowment fund, which supports educational initiatives and provides grants to small-scale entrepreneurs in Kano.

    He was known for donating funds to various institutions around Kano, including the Alhassan Dantata Haemodyalysis Centre and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

