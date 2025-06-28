back to top

Aminu Dantata honoured in Kano, to be laid to rest in Saudi Arabia

Business mogul Aminu Dantata
RENOWNED Kano-based business mogul and philanthropist Aminu Alhassan Dantata has been honoured with a Salatul Ga’ib, an Islamic funeral prayer in absentia, in Kano state

Dantata died on Friday, June 27, in faraway Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the age of 94, and according to his will, he is to be buried in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

The funeral prayer for Dantata was led by Ibrahim Khalil at Umar Bin Khattab Mosque in Kano on Saturday.

Thousands attended Dantata’s funeral prayer, including notable figures like Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin.

Khalil described the late Dantata as a pious Muslim, philanthropist, and community leader who lived a life of service and humility.

Mustapha Junaid, his aide, announced his passing early on Saturday, June 28.

Dantata was born on 19 May 1931, to the family of Alhassan Dantata, and was the first chancellor of Al-Qalam University in Katsina.

He was the commissioner for planning and development in Kano from 1967 to 1972.

Dantata founded the Express Petroleum and Gas Company Limited and was one of the organisers of Jaiz Bank in Nigeria.


     

     

    As a philanthropist, Dantata was one of the promoters of the Kano State Endowment Fund, which supports educational initiatives and provides grants to small-scale entrepreneurs in Kano.

    He was known for donating funds to various institutions around Kano, including the Alhassan Dantata Haemodialysis Centre and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

    Until his death, Dantata was one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s business sector.

    Dantata built a vast business empire across multiple sectors, including construction, manufacturing, finance, agriculture, and oil and gas.

