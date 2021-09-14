26.7 C
Abuja

Kano converts illegally acquired structures to schools

Ijeoma OPARA
Gov.-Abdullahi-Ganduje-of-Kano-State/Credit: The Sun Nigeria

KANO State Government has proceeded to revoke illegally acquired structures within the metropolis, turning them into schools to address the security situations affecting students in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the State’s Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba on Monday.

“In view of the prevailing security challenges, coupled with the congestion of schools on the outskirts of the city, Kano state government has commenced revocation of illegally acquired or not properly documented properties and structures within the metropolitan area for the establishment mega secondary schools,” he said.

Garba said the development aimed to reduce the number of students vulnerable to kidnapping in the state.

“The measure is aimed at decongesting the boarding schools in the state, following abductions of students from boarding schools in neighbouring states,” he said

According to the Commissioner, the government had already taken over a structure that had no building permit in the Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

He said the exercise would also affect structures erected contrary to the state’s master plan, such as land approved for residential purposes which had been converted to commercial spaces.

Boarding schools have been one of the major targets of bandits and terrorists in north-eastern Nigeria.

The attacks have persisted within the region despite military operations, leaving some state governments to find other solutions to kidnapping.

Just three days ago, Kano state had prohibited selling or renting houses to individuals without clearance by a district head.

The government said the move aimed to t curtail the influx of bandits and terrorists into Kano from neighbouring states.

Ijeoma OPARA

