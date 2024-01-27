Kano Hisbah arrests 52 tricycle riders for conveying opposite genders

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
THE Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested at least 52 commercial tricycle riders over alleged “immoral haircuts”, the sale of illegal drugs and substances, and the mixing of opposite genders in their tricycles.

According to Punch, the tricycle riders were apprehended by operatives of the Hisbah Command from different parts of Kano city and were later released after a warning by the officers.


    While addressing the tricycle riders on Friday, January 26, the Deputy Commander-General of Hisbah, Mujahid Aminuddeen, urged them to be good ambassadors of Islam and Kano State by shunning social vices.

    “We want to use this opportunity to appeal to you to avoid such acts and avoid acts capable of tarnishing the image of our religion and culture of Kano people, ” he said.

    According to him, among the alleged offences of the tricyclists include “immoral haircuts, riding around wearing only shorts, using objectionable posters on their vehicles, mixing unrelated men and women, selling illegal drugs, and conveying women to places where they engage in immoral acts.

    “As Muslims, we would not accept this behaviour and activities of the tricycle riders. That is why we brought you here to admonish you on the negative implications of these acts on our religion and culture as people of Kano.”

     

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via [email protected] and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

