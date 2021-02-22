Lagos introduces mobile platforms for verification of travellers’ COVID-19 tests

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Lagos State government has introduced a verification mobile platform to validate the authenticity of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests done within the private laboratory consortium and all state public laboratories for outbound flights.

This was contained in a statement issued by Akin Abayomi, state’s commissioner of health, on Sunday.

The statement, which was seen by The ICIR, stated that the platform could be accessed through an app and the use of unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) codes.

The USSD option, available on all networks in Nigeria, could also be accessed outside of Nigeria as long as the mobile line was on a Nigerian telecommunications network, the statement said.

“The USSD option can be accessed by dialling 3513119# on the 9mobile network and 5550019# on all other networks and following the onscreen prompts to verify results. The first 30,000 result verification will be free – courtesy of the Lagos State Government. Subsequent verification will attract N50 per usage for the user/client.

“The Lagos State COVID-19 Result Verification App can be downloaded through Google Store, Apple Store or directly through the internet, using the link https://appsenjoy.com/ZZXaP.

“It will utilise the laboratory reference number to verify the COVID-19 PCR test, validating the result real-time and passengers can download their result sheets, which can be shown to anyone requiring it.

“The App version can be used and accessed within and outside of Nigeria but unlike the USSD, does not require a Nigerian telecommunications network,” the statement noted.

“It is available once it is downloaded and the internet is available. It is noteworthy to mention that verification through the app is free at all times.

“The process can be used by all clients who require the validation of COVID-19 PCR results, such as Airports, Airlines, Work-related processes and passengers themselves.

“The Lagos State Government would also be placing personnel at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to assist in the verification process of the COVID-19 PCR results for all outbound passengers.”

“Following the re-opening of the economy, and the airport borders, it has become increasingly necessary for outbound passengers to take COVID-19 PCR tests before departing Nigeria as a prerequisite for travel to specific destinations.

“Unfortunately, some unscrupulous elements have taken advantage of the situation to enrich themselves by falsifying COVID-19 PCR results and selling them to passengers,” it further noted.

The statement added that the state government continued to frown at the falsification of COVID-19 PCR test results, and anyone caught in this illegal practice would be prosecuted.

“The State Government will continue to strengthen its response against this pandemic to protect the lives and livelihood of all Lagosians and residents,” it said.