Kano special adviser dies day after swearing-in

SPECIAL Adviser to Kano State Governor on Works, Ahmad Ishaq Bunkure, has died a day after his appointment.

He reportedly died on Wednesday, January 8, in Egypt.

The state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed sadness over his passing in a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday, January 8.

In his condolence message, Yusuf described Bunkure’s death as a tragic and irreplaceable loss to Kano State, his family, and the wider political community.

He prayed for God’s mercy on the deceased and strength for his family to bear the loss.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a government. Engr. Bunkure was a dedicated professional whose expertise and contributions were expected to drive our administration’s vision for development. His loss is deeply felt,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, condolences have continued to pour in for the family of the late special adviser, including from former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and members of the Kano State Government.

Recall that the state government announced a fresh round of appointments and reassignments on Sunday, January 5.

The governor, through its spokesperson, announced that Ahmad Muhammad was appointed a special adviser on publicity.

Yusuf also appointed Bunkure as a special adviser on works.

The governor said Bunkuru’s “track record in project execution” would be pivotal to the state’s development drive.