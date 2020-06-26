Kano to begin compulsory drug tests for political office holders, civil servants, students

ABDULLAHI Ganduje, Governor of Kano State says there are plans by his administration to begin compulsory drug test for political office holders, civil servants, and students seeking admission into tertiary institutions in the state.

As the world marks the international day against drug abuse, Muhammed Garba the state Commissioner for Information, in a signed statement to mark the event said the compulsory drugs test would begin when the state Drug Administration Agency begins operation.

In a report by Vanguard Garba stated that the Ganduje-led administration has set up a task force as a passionate way of fighting illicit drug trafficking in the state.

“The governor instituted programmes aimed at curtailing drug abuse. This includes setting up and streamlining activities for the state’s Task Force Committee, which had intercepted and destroyed about a billion naira worth of drugs,” Garba said.

He urged for intense mainstreaming and social media campaigns to curb the menace of drugs which according to him has endangered many lives and economies of nations.

The United Nations General Assembly declared every June 26 to mark the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

It is aimed at expressing its determination to achieve the goal of an International Society free of drug abuse.

The 2020 theme of the day” Better knowledge for better care” emphasized the need to improve understanding of the world drug problem.