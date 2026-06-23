Kebbi South senator dumps APC for ADC over primary election dispute

THE senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Garba Maidoki, has quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

He blamed his decision on unresolved disagreements within the ruling party in the state.

The lawmaker’s decision was made known during Tuesday’s Senate sitting through a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godawill Akpabio.

The letter was read before members of the Upper Chamber by Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary according to a report by TheCable.

Maidoki explained that he arrived at the decision after consulting people in his constituency and reviewing developments within the APC, particularly the controversies that followed the party’s primary elections in his state.

In the letter, he stated: “I am writing to inform Your Excellency, the President of the Senate, and my distinguished colleagues of my defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.”

He added: “My decision is based on the lingering internal crisis of the APC that has made my political inspiration a source of concern.”

According to the senator, the ADC provides a better opportunity for him to pursue the interests of his constituents and contribute to national development.

“I believe that the ideas of the ADC are better for the benefit of my senatorial district and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Maidoki also criticised the APC’s handling of its recent primary elections in Kebbi, accusing the party of failing to uphold its proclaimed values.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, has not exhibited its slogan of justice, peace, and unity, especially in Kebbi State during the just concluded primary elections,” he said.

“It is in this regard, therefore, that I wish to inform you of my defection to the African Democratic Congress, which I believe guarantees my political aspiration.”

Following the announcement, the Deputy Senate President challenged the claim that the APC was facing a serious crisis in Kebbi State.

He appealed to the senator to reconsider his decision, assuring him that any disagreements within the party could be resolved through dialogue.

“But I beg to disagree with you here. There is no internal crisis in the APC,” Jibrin said.

“Let me ask that you allow me to intervene to reconcile you and I know there is no problem, there is no internal problem in the APC in Kebbi state. It might be because of family disputes. If you allow me, I can come in to reconcile you.”

Despite the appeal, Maidoki maintained his position and declined the offer for reconciliation.

The senator’s exit comes shortly after he withdrew his membership from the APC ahead of the party’s senatorial primary contest. In a resignation letter dated May 14 and sent to his ward leadership in Rafin Zuru, Zuru Local Government Area, he had already expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as disputes within the party.

Maidoki currently heads the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance and also serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation.

His move is expected to strengthen the ADC’s presence in Kebbi State as political realignments continue ahead of the 2027 general elections. The development also highlights growing dissatisfaction among some APC members over the conduct of party primaries and internal political arrangements.

The ICIR earlier reported that nine senators from different political parties were among others who announced their defections to opposition platforms, with many citing internal disputes and challenges within their former parties.