HEAD of Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management at Taraba State University Umar Buba, who kidnapped by armed men, has regained after spending four nights in captivity.

Buba, who was kidnapped from the university’s staff quarters in the early hours of Sunday, was released on Thursday, according to Channels Television.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command David Misal, however, told The ICIR on the phone that he was yet to confirm the report of his release.

Buba’s abduction and subsequent release make it the third time that lecturers from the institution’s staff quarters would be kidnapped.

Vice-Chancellor Vincent Ado-Tenebe, while reacting to the incident on Sunday, had told newsmen that the armed men fired gunshots sporadically to displace the security officials attached to the staff quarters before going away with the lecturer.

He lamented that despite heavy presence of military and civil security operatives mounting surveillance around the school premises, Buba was still kidnapped.

The vice-chancellor, however, gave an assurance that more efforts would be put in place for more security operatives to be deployed, and stressed the need for more arms and ammunition to fight criminals.

He stated that staff and students living on campus would not be able to challenge armed men with bare hands, noting that the management would engage concerned authorities to grant licences for staff to have their guns for their protection and that of the students.

Taraba State has been riddled with kidnapping and other crimes. A local government chairman was kidnapped and subsequently killed recently.