Kidnappers demand N5m to free mother, child abducted in Osogbo

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Insecurity image
Gunmen
A 32-year-old woman and her child have been kidnapped in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

According to the state police command, the victims were kidnapped at Otaefun/Kobo’ngbogboe area of Osogbo on Tuesday, January 24.

Police spokesperson in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, said a report of the incident was made to the police and the security operatives were was making efforts to rescue the victims.

Senior pastor of Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, Sunday Adeoye, announced the kidnapping of the woman and her child in a statement on Wednesday, January 25.

The church spokesperson, Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe, quoted Adeoye saying the woman was kidnapped while returning from her shop.

The woman and her family are members of the church, and she was said to be a teacher in the teenagers’ ministry.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers have contacted the victim’s husband to demand a ransom of N5 million, which they instructed must be paid into the victim’s bank account.

The kidnapped was the third in Osun since the beginning of the year, with ransoms allegedly paid to secure the release of victims.

Vincent Ufuoma
