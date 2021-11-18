34.4 C
Abuja

Kiplinger offers fellowship on global issues

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
ICTworks Apply Now: $250,000 Shuttleworth Foundation Fellowships for Open Innovation
ICTworks Apply Now: $250,000 Shuttleworth Foundation Fellowships for Open Innovation

Related

1min read

THE Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism at Ohio University is inviting applications for its fellowship on global issues.

The 2022 fellowship would focus on climate change and training journalists into transitioning from teaching digital media skills to focusing on reporting the most pressing issues of our time.

The program is slated for April 19  to 22, 2022, in Athens, Ohio, United States.

Journalists interested in covering climate change and other global issues can apply for the fellowship.

The Kiplinger Program was created in 1972 with generous donations from the Kiplinger family in memory of their publications’ founder and leader Willard M. Kiplinger, a 1912 journalism graduate of Ohio State University.

Fellows will receive four days of immerse training from experts on covering climate change.

Print, broadcast, online journalists and freelancers with at least five years of experience are eligible to apply.

- Advertisement -

According to the organiser, the fellowship would cover accommodations, hotels and meals. Limited scholarships are available to reduce travel costs for fellows selected from outside the United States.

Kiplinger Executive Director Kevin Z. Smith said, “The goal is to have the leading journalists already covering climate change or social justice to come to campus to train fellows who need to ramp up their reporting skills so that we develop a broader spectrum of specialized reporting.”

The deadline for the submission of this program is December 1, 2021.

Interested applicants can fill the form here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Factcheck

Video of mining site collapse NOT from Zamfara but Niger Republic

A TWITTER handle, Eons Intelligence, with the user ID @eonsintelligenc on Tuesday, November 9,...
Factcheck

Viral photo of cracked Lagos Third Mainland Bridge is FALSE!

IN November 2021, multiple posts circulated on social media that a part of the...
News

Another 95 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday received 95 stranded Nigerians returned to...
Media Opportunities

Kiplinger offers fellowship on global issues

THE Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism at Ohio University is inviting applications for...
National News

#ENDSARS panel report: Lagos State govt urges caution

THE Lagos State government has urged members of the public to exercise caution over the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article#ENDSARS panel report: Lagos State govt urges caution
Next articleAnother 95 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.