Kiplinger offers fellowship on global issues

THE Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism at Ohio University is inviting applications for its fellowship on global issues.

The 2022 fellowship would focus on climate change and training journalists into transitioning from teaching digital media skills to focusing on reporting the most pressing issues of our time.

The program is slated for April 19 to 22, 2022, in Athens, Ohio, United States.

Journalists interested in covering climate change and other global issues can apply for the fellowship.

The Kiplinger Program was created in 1972 with generous donations from the Kiplinger family in memory of their publications’ founder and leader Willard M. Kiplinger, a 1912 journalism graduate of Ohio State University.

Fellows will receive four days of immerse training from experts on covering climate change.

Print, broadcast, online journalists and freelancers with at least five years of experience are eligible to apply.

According to the organiser, the fellowship would cover accommodations, hotels and meals. Limited scholarships are available to reduce travel costs for fellows selected from outside the United States.

Kiplinger Executive Director Kevin Z. Smith said, “The goal is to have the leading journalists already covering climate change or social justice to come to campus to train fellows who need to ramp up their reporting skills so that we develop a broader spectrum of specialized reporting.”

The deadline for the submission of this program is December 1, 2021.

Interested applicants can fill the form here.