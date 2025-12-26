Kwara explosion debris from US-backed strikes against terrorists in Sokoto – FG

THE Federal Government on Friday confirmed that the object that caused explosions and destruction of properties in Offa, Kwara State, was debris from precision-guided munitions deployed during a joint Nigeria United States military operation against Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in Sokoto State.

The confirmation followed the anxiety and speculation after explosions rocked parts of Offa on Christmas night, damaging homes, shops, a hotel, and injuring residents.

In a statement on Friday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Federal Government said debris from expended munitions used during the operation fell in Offa, Kwara State, and in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

The statement said the precision strike operations were carried out against two major ISIS terrorist enclaves in the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State, following approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, in close coordination with the Government of the United States of America, has successfully conducted precision strike operations against two major Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist enclaves located within the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State,” part of the statement read.

According to the government, intelligence reports had confirmed that the locations were being used as assembly and staging grounds by foreign ISIS elements infiltrating Nigeria from the Sahel region, in collaboration with local affiliates, to plan large-scale terrorist attacks within the country.

The strikes were executed between 12:12am and 1:30am on Friday, December 26, 2025, under established command and control structures, with the full involvement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the supervision of the Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff.

The Federal Government disclosed that the operation involved the deployment of 16 GPS-guided precision munitions using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms, launched from maritime platforms domiciled in the Gulf of Guinea.

“A total of 16 GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms, successfully neutralising the targeted ISIS elements attempting to penetrate Nigeria from the Sahel corridor,” the statement said.

The government confirmed that debris from the operation was responsible for the incidents reported in Offa and parts of Sokoto.

“During the course of the operation, debris from expended munitions fell in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and in Offa, Kwara State, near the premises of a hotel. No civilian casualties were recorded in either location, and relevant authorities promptly secured the affected areas,” the statement added.

Residents of Offa had been thrown into panic on Thursday night after explosions hit two locations in the town, including the Eid praying ground area and around Solid Worth Hotel, damaging buildings and injuring several people.

Although no deaths were recorded, victims reported collapsed walls, blown-off roofs and destroyed shops, while security agencies cordoned off the affected areas.

Reacting to the latest confirmation, residents renewed calls for support and compensation for victims whose properties were destroyed during the incident.

The Federal Government, however, reiterated its commitment to national security and the protection of lives and property.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria reiterates its unwavering resolve to confront, degrade, and eliminate terrorist threats, particularly those posed by transnational extremist networks seeking to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and security,” Idris said.

He added that Nigeria remained aligned with its strategic partners in executing coordinated actions aimed at ensuring peace, border security and regional stability.

“The Federal Government assures all Nigerians that it remains firmly in control of the national security architecture and is fully committed to the protection of lives and property.”

The government urged citizens to remain calm and vigilant as security agencies continue decisive actions against terrorist groups operating within and around Nigeria’s borders.