Kwara Governor under fire for vowing to deliver FCT to APC amid insecurity at home

THE Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has come under intense public criticism after a viral video surfaced where he spoke about securing victory for the All Progressives Congress in the Federal Capital Territory council election, despite worsening insecurity in parts of Kwara State.

In the widely shared clip from a recent political meeting, the governor addressed party members and reaffirmed his determination to deliver electoral success for the ruling party in Abuja.

“On behalf of the excellencies and many other esteemed colleagues on the committee, I assure Mr President and our party leaders that we will work as a team with local stakeholders and community influencers to deliver FCT to the All Progressives Congress.

“I’m confident that the good people of the Federal Capital Territory across the six council areas will come out to align with our party and show truly that APC is not just the party of now but also the reliable vessel to Nigeria’s progress and sustainable future,” AbdulRasaq said.

His comments have since sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning the timing and focus of the remarks as the state grapples with deadly attacks, kidnappings, and rising fear in rural areas.

The criticism intensified following the circulation of a disturbing video by suspected terrorists, reportedly showing victims of the February 3 attack on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area.

Responding on Saturday, the Kwara State Government said it was working closely with security agencies and community leaders to review the footage and confirm the identities of those involved.

The statement, issued by Commissioner for Communications Bolanle Olukoju, noted:

“The Kwara State Government is deeply concerned over the disturbing video released by terrorists earlier today, allegedly showing some persons taken during the tragic February 3 attack on Woro community.

“Government officials and security agencies are carefully analysing the video to establish the identities of the individuals shown.”

Authorities added that conflicting reports on the number of abducted persons had made official confirmation difficult.

“Since the incident, there have been varying accounts regarding the number of persons abducted. For this reason, neither the State Government nor security agencies have announced a definitive figure.

“Our priority remains the safe rescue of every affected citizen and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Despite this response, the governor’s FCT remarks have continued to stir controversy, with critics describing them as detached from the security realities facing communities in Kwara.

On X, numerous users voiced their outrage, openly condemning the governor’s statement.

One account, Lola Okunrin, wrote:

“Deliver Kwara from the shackles of insecurity. You owe the people of Kwara, not Bola Tinubu. Tinubu will be fine.

It’s like APC engine room is being an Apoda. E shey wa ya werey bayi nau?”

Another user, Morris Monye, posted:

“His state is being ransacked by terrorist. Mass killing, destruction of lives and properties.

But look at him. His concern is to deliver FCT for APC.

APC is a bloodsucking vagabond group.”

A separate post by @bamskyee read:

“Your job to Tinubu is to deliver FCT for APC from Governor AbdulRazaq in this same Kwara state where Boko Haram paraded over 100 abducted victims in a community & accused Nigerian Government of spreading propaganda???”

The user concluded, “To these men our lives are nothing.. it’s all about election.”