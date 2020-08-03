Kwara Govt distributes face masks to students, as schools reopen August 5

THE Kwara State Government has given out 65,000 face masks for distribution across schools as part of safety measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

This was part of preparation for the reopening of schools on Wednesday, August 5 for students preparing for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSSCE) in the state.

The face masks which were to be distributed to SSS 3 students in the state were handed over to Bisola Ahmed, the state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, by the Deputy Governor of the state, Kayode Alabi.

Alabi announced that the scheme is the first phase of the state’s plan to ensuring that schools are safe for reopening as hand sanitizer would soon be given out to the students

“This is the first phase as we are also giving out sanitisers while the Ministry of Education, working with the committee and stakeholders in the sector, has been mandated to ensure that safety rules are adhered to,” he said.

Speaking also, Bisola Ahmed, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Bisola Ahmed, noted that the State Government was making frantic efforts to ensure strict compliance with the preventive measures reeled out by the Federal Ministry of Education

“Our SS3 students will resume this week, precisely on Wednesday. We have 65,000 face masks here which will be distributed to schools across the three senatorial districts of the state,” Ahmed said.

“The face masks are now being distributed through the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS). This is the first phase of what will be provided to schools.”

She further stated that principals of the schools were ready to support the state Government, saying, “we assure you that all the preventive measures as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education will be provided as the schools resume.”

While assuring that the face masks would be evenly distributed across the state, the Commissioner said only the SS 3 students are to resume on Wednesday, adding that other exit students would be communicated on their date of resumption ahead of their own examinations.