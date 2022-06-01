Kwara govt reopens school shut over hijab crisis, four months after closure

— 1 min read

THE Kwara State government has approved the reopening of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, which was shut down four months ago over the Hijab crisis that led to the death of one Habeeb Idris.

The school was closed down by the government on February 3, 2022, following a crisis between Muslim and Christian parents who besieged the school to defend their respective faith on the use of Hijab by female Muslim students in the school.

The crisis generated by the use of hijab in Christian missionary schools led to the closure of 10 schools by the state government in February 2021.

On February 3, 2022, another crisis erupted during a protest by Muslims over a move by the management of Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS) to ban students from wearing hijab.

The chaos which saw a resident killed and many others injured led the state government to order the closure of the school indefinitely.

However, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mary K Adeosun, in a statement released on Wednesday, said the school will be reopened on June 3, 2022.

Parts of the statement read: “The ministry wishes to announce the reopening of the Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo.

“Consequently, all teachers and students are directed to return to their classrooms while the government White Paper Committee continues the efforts to address pending issues related to the recent disturbance in the public school.

“Similarly, the ministry restates government’s position that any Muslim schoolgirl who desires to wear the hijab is allowed to do so in all public schools, including in Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo, which is owned by the state government and run with public resources.”

The government explained that the decision to reopen the school was informed by the need restore normalcy to enable students continue with their education.

The Kwara State government further warned stakeholders to embrace peace and respect the two concerned religions.

“All stakeholders in the area are urged to give peace a chance and to respect the law. The government will not hesitate to shut the school again, among other things, if anything threatens the safety of the little children.”