Kwara shuts schools in four LGAs over insecurity

THE Kwara State Government has directed the closure of all schools across four local government areas following rising insecurity in parts of the state.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Chairman, Yusuf Agboola Kwara State chapter, announced the development in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Agboola announced the closure of schools in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun and Ekiti LGAs, stating that the union was acting strictly on directives from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, following the government’s warning about new security threats in Kwara South.

‎” This decision was occasioned by the security challenges ravaging the area and the efforts of the government to control the situation. Treat this information as important and with the urgency it deserves, as it emanated from the ministry,” he said.

He assured school heads and teachers that additional instructions would be issued as more development emerged.

The ICIR reported that on November 18, two people were confirmed dead and an unspecified number of residents abducted after terrorists attacked Eruku town, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The Kwara State Police Command in a statement on Tuesday, November 18, said the attack left two men fatally shot and several others missing.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, a superintendent of police, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Eruku and his team, working alongside local vigilantes, swiftly mobilised after hearing gunshots from the outskirts of the town.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the postponement of his scheduled trips to South Africa and Angola on Wednesday to receive further security briefings following the abduction of 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the deadly bandit attack on worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku.

The president also directed the police to go after the bandits who attacked worshippers in response to the request by the state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

