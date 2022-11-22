Kwara State Govt approves recruitment of medical practitioners to boost healthcare delivery

By Dare Akogun

THE Kwara State government has approved the recruitment of 40 medical doctors, 25 pharmacists and 60 nurses to boost healthcare service delivery in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Hospital Management Board, Dr Abdulraheem Malik, disclosed this at the monthly ‘Grand Rounds’ of the Ilorin General Hospital.

Malik, who reiterated the state government’s resolve to create easy access to quality health services, explained that strategies had been mapped out to ensure that no part of the state is left out in accessing healthcare services.

He therefore charged health workers to put in their best and ensure that there is improved health workers-patients relationship.

Earlier in his remarks the Chief Medical Director, Ilorin General Hospital, Dr Ahmed Bola Abdulkadir, said the introduction of the SERVICOM Unit in the hospital was aimed at strengthening health workers and patients relationship for better results.

He added that the unit was introduced to ensure that patients are served better with a view to getting value for their money.

The Head of SERVICOM Unit, Dr Phillip Gana Tsado, had in his remarks disclosed that SERVICOM was established in March 21, 2004, as a presidential initiative aimed at rendering quick, satisfactory and quality services in all government agencies to Nigerians.

SERVICOM, according to him, is the engine for service delivery.

He added that the main objective of SERVICOM is to empower public officers to be alive to their responsibilities in providing improved, efficient, timely and transparent services.