Labour Party rejects tribunal judgement, says justice not served

THE Labour Party (LP) has rejected the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal that ruled against the petitions of Peter Obi, its candidate, against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 polls.

The Tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, dismissed the petitions brought by Obi and the LP against President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

In a statement, the LP’s national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, claimed the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgement did not reflect the law or the people’s wishes and that justice had not been given.

“The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today, and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served, and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people,” the statement reads.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned, but the Tribunal, in its wisdom, refused to accept the obvious.”What is at stake is democracy, and we will not relent until the people’s will prevail.

“We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath (sic) in our system. We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria, but we refuse to give up on Nigeria,” the statement reads.

Ifoh said the Party’s position details will be presented after consultation with LP’s lawyers after the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement has been secured.

The Party advised all supporters of democracy to stay determined and upbeat, adding that a new Nigeria was not out of the question.

Obi came third in the election, and his Party had filed a joint petition in March challenging the election that saw INEC declare Tinubu winner.

Earlier at the Court, the PEPC said the FCT was not superior to any state and couldn’t be ministered differently in an election.

The Court held that regardless of where voters desire to reside in the country, all people had equal rights.

On the $460k forfeiture by Tinubu in the US over a drug-related case, the panel said Obi and LP failed to demonstrate that Tinubu was convicted.

According to Tsammani, who read the lead judgement, the petitioners’ evidence (Exhibit P5) demonstrated that it was a civil forfeiture case.

Tsammani added that the petitioners did not present any convincing proof that Tinubu had been charged, had entered a plea, had received a sentence, or had been penalised in any criminal case in the US.

The Court also said Obi did not show how he secured the majority of lawful votes in the February 25 election.

The Court described Obi’s petition as lacking in merit and ruled against him.