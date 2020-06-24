Lagos arraigns two men over murder of Hungarian woman

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday arraigned two men before the state’s High Court over the murder of Bernadette Tohouo-Tohouo, the Hungarian wife of the managing director of Maersk Nigeria Limited, Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo.

The State High Court sitting in Igbosere area of Lagos Island had Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, lead the prosecution of the defendants.

According to Channels Television, the defendants, Olamilekan Oke and Akande Adeyinka were arraigned on eight-count for conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and rape.

They committed the offences on December 8,2019.

According to the charge sheet, Olamilekan Oke and Akande Adeyinka at about 7:30 pm on the said date, broke into Flat 7a Luggard Avenue, Ikoyi where they killed 44-year-old Bernadette Tohouo-Tohouo by suffocating her to death with a pillow.

“The duo also in an alleged attempt to kill the deceased’s husband Gildas, stabbed him on the neck, head and back with a knife/dagger.”

The defendants further proceeded to steal several properties including local and foreign currencies, two iPhones and the couple’s wedding rings at gun-point.

Olamilekan Oke, was also charged with the rape of Bernadette.

The duo however pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them.

The prosecution counsel, Moyosore Onigbanjo pleaded with the judge, Nicol-Clay to grant a short date for trial noting that the State already listed 14 witnesses to testify against the defendants.

Justice Nicol-Clay adjourned the trial to June 30 and July 1 as the defendants’ counsel had no objections to the request by the Attorney-General.

Pending the trial, Olamilekan Oke and Akande Adeyinka were to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre where they have been detained since their arrest.