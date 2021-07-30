We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

CONVENER of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Olajide Adelana, says the recently concluded Lagos local government elections where the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victoriously does not reflect the will of the people.

Adelana who is also a frontline member of the APC in Lagos State, said this at a breakfast television programme on Arise TV on Friday, stating that the candidates of the APC were imposed on the party and did not represent the choice of the masses.

“We are tired of a Lagos where unpopular candidates would be imposed on the party members against popular candidates and everyone in the party will be railroaded to work for them.

“Everything that played out during the local government elections that took place last week was bigwigs in the party, assigning slots to their preferred candidates and some of us who are members of the party take exceptions to it,” he said.

The APC won the chairmanship seats in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressive Party (YPP) claimed 2 seats out of the 377 councilorship seats as APC clinched 375 councilorship seats.

He stated that the aim of the Lagos for Lagos movement rally on Saturday was to enlighten the populace to break up the stranglehold of “godfatherism” in the polity.

“In 2023, we want to reject a godfather offer of another puppet across all elective positions, we want to elect our own leaders so that they will know if they don’t do the needful then we can remove them.

“We don’t want a situation where a person is introduced to the party six months to the election and everybody works for his success and he is not answerable to citizens but to the person who brought him,” he said.

The opposition parties, including the PDP, have, however, rejected the outcome of the election.

A preliminary report by the election observer group, YIAGA Africa, said there were “violent disruptions” at some polling units.

Adelana said the outcome of last week’s local government elections in Lagos was a signal the ruling APC was losing grip in the State.

“There is a terminal point where people say no to illegalities that have been perpetuated for a long time, and the results of the last elections where we struggled to pull 500,000 votes across the state is a pointer.

“We don’t want a position where we will not be able to participate in electing officials we want to represent us which is what Lagos for Lagos movement.”