Lagos government reacts to demolition of Obi’s brother’s property

THE Lagos State Government has said it had no hand in the controversial demolition of a property belonging to a brother of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi.

The state government stated this in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday, June 26.

“The Lagos State Government is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother.

“We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other agency of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition,” the government said.

It explained that the Special Adviser on eGIS & Urban Development, Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, who oversees LASBCA, confirmed that the agency had no hand in the demolition exercise.

“We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts, especially given the proximity of the local government elections,” added the government.

The government said it was committed to the rule of law, assuring that any individual or group found guilty of lawless acts would be held accountable.

It urged the public to disregard Obi’s claims and believe in its efforts to maintain order and ensure the safety of all residents.

The government said it had directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Gbolahun Owodunni Oki, to initiate a full investigation through LASBCA into the matter.

“The investigation will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition and ensure that any necessary actions are taken,” it noted.

Besides, the government pledged its commitment to inclusivity, safety, and transparency. It assured all residents, regardless of political affiliation, of their right to live and work peacefully in the state.

The ICIR reported Obi raising the alarm on the demolition of the property located at 57, Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, on Tuesday, June 24.

Obi expressed concern over widespread human rights abuses in Nigeria, noting that he had been among the victims of human rights abuses in the country.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“I know what I have been going through as a person in abuse of my human rights just because I contested a presidential election, which I have legitimate rights to do.

“So I imagine what small business owners, regular citizens, and vulnerable communities face every day,” the former Anambra State Governor had said.

Reacting to how his brother’s property was pulled down in the heart of Lagos without legal justification, he had wondered if such a level of lawlessness could happen to someone with a registered company and legitimate means; what hope would the ordinary Nigerian have?

He posited that any society where lawlessness overrode the rule of law will not be a haven for investors.