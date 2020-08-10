Lagos Govt to release 30 hectares of land for additional trucks park

By Vincent UFUOMA

THE Lagos State Government says it will be releasing an additional 30 hectares of land to build additional parks for trucks in order to address the menace caused by heavy-duty vehicles in the state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of the state disclosed this in the early hours of Monday morning.

Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration would prevail on the Federal Government to make available for use the 700-truck capacity Lilypond Terminal.

“The unabating gridlock caused by the trucks in Apapa is very disturbing. On an inspection tour around projects today, we intend to engage with the Federal Government to allow the immediate use of the 700-truck capacity Lilypond Terminal to take the trailers off the road,” he said.

“In addition to this, we are making available 30 hectares of land at Ijora to build an additional park for trucks. I also took time to personally inspect projects meant to improve traffic around Constain, Iganmu, Apapa and Mile 2 areas.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that his government was addressing the chaos of indiscriminate parking of trucks saying the state was embarking on an extensive road project to ease traffic in Apapa, the commercial area of the state.

“We are addressing the chaos created by the indiscriminate parking of trailers along the routes. We have to set out our activities in a methodical order and see how we can redevelop Apapa,” he said.

“There is already an extensive road construction project going on in Apapa. Liverpool and Creek roads have already been completed. By October, all the road networks leading in and out of the port area would be opened up for public use.

“We have assessed the issues and a permanent solution will be achieved.”

Heavy traffic has for years been one of the social problems of Lagos State which is majorly caused by the activities of heavy vehicular movements.