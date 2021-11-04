Lagos inaugurates panel on collapsed 21-storey building

— 1 min read

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated a panel to probe the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi.

This is coming hours after he visited the site of the incident.

The six-man panel is headed by the President of Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP) Toyin Ayinde. Other members of the panel are: Yinka Ogundairo, an architech; representative of Institute of Builders Akintilo Idris Adeleke; Godfrey O. Godfrey, a structural engineer; Bunmi Ibrahim, a property lawyer, and Ekundayo Onajobi, a lawyer in private practice as secretary.

The panel is expected to ascertain if there was a compromise in the building codes by the statutory regulatory agencies, the developer or his contractor, and to find out the immediate cause of the collapse of the building. The panel has 30 days to turn in its report.

The governor appealed to the panel to examine all positions to determine the cause of the collapse.

The ICIR had earlier reported that Governor Sanwo -Olu promised to set up a panel of inquiry when he visited the scene of the collapsed building on Wednesday.