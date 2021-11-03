30.1 C
Abuja

Sanwo-Olu to set up independent panel of inquiry to investigate collapsed building

Bankole Abe
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu has promised to sign an executive bill to set up an independent panel of inquiry  to probe the recent Ikoyi building collapse.

He said the panel would be filled with seasoned professionals and captains of the building industry.

He said this while addressing journalists at the site of the Lagos building collapse on Wednesday.

The 21-storey building came down on Monday in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, and some victims are still trapped in the rubble. The number of deaths has been put at 20.

” In the next one week, I will sign an executive order to set up an independent inquiry panel to get to the root of this issue,” he said.

The governor confirmed the existence of a law on building collapse in Lagos and stressed that the law would take its course.

He sympathised with victims and relatives of the incident and listed some of the victims rescued as Oduntan Timilehin,26; Walihu Lateef, 22; Ahmed Kereku,19; Sunday Monday, 21; Adeniran Mayowa, 37; and Solagbade Nurudeen, 33.

He implored journalists covering the site to be careful with their reports as there were a lot of emotions in the air.

“I want to finally advise and plead with all of us, there is a lot of emotions. Let’s be very careful about sensational reporting. If anything is not clear, state it clearly in your report.”

The ICIR had earlier reported the visit of the Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat to the scene on Tuesday.

