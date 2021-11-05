Collapsed building: Osinbajo denies link to property, land

— 1 min read

VICE-PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo has refuted claims in some social media circles that the land on which the collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos, was built belongs to him.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity Laolu Akande, Osinbajo condoled with the families affected in the disaster and termed the incident ‘a horrible tragedy.’

“The attention of the Vice President has been drawn to an obviously sponsored falsehood regarding the recently collapsed building published by Sahara Reporters on November 4th, 2021, to the effect that: 1. The VP owns the land upon which the collapsed building in Ikoyi stood. 2. That the said land was sold to him by Chief Michael Ade. Ojo, Chairman of Elizade Motors; and 3. That the Vice President, at some point, intervened with the regulatory authorities in Lagos State to unseal the said property.”

The statement said Osinbajo did not own and had never owned the said land, noting that he had never been involved, in any shape or form, in the development of the land or any other land since he became vice president.

According to the statement, the vice president did not buy the land in question or any other piece of land from Michael Ade Ojo, nor did he go into any transaction for the sale of that land or any other portion of the land.

It said that all property and assets owned by the vice president were in the public glare.