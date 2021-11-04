30.2 C
Abuja

Ikoyi building collapse: Death toll climbs to 36

Bankole Abe
Ikoyi Collapsed Building
A collapsed building at Musikiu Junction by Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State. Photo Credit: Guardian NG

1min read

DEATH toll at the Ikoyi building collapse that occurred on Monday has risen to 36, with the number of survivors also increasing to nine.

Lagos State officials at the site of the incident confirmed to Arise TV that there were 33 males and three females who had been confirmed dead.

The ICIR had earlier reported that the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the scene on Wednesday and gave the names of the survivors as Oduntan Timilehin, 26; Walihu Lateef, 22; Ahmed Kereku,19; Sunday Monday, 21; Adeniran Mayowa, 37, and Solagbade Nurudeen, 33.

The governor also promised to set up an Independent panel of inquiry to get to the root of the cause of the collapsed building. He said the panel would be filled with seasoned professionals and captains of the construction industry.

The 21-storey building, which was still under construction, came down on Monday in the upscale Ikoyi neighbourhood of Nigeria’s commercial capital. Reports say some victims are still trapped in the rubble and rescue efforts are still ongoing at the location.

Ikoyi building collapse: Death toll climbs to 36

