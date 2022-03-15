Lagos Police Command confirms arrest of 60 murder suspects in 3 months

— 1 min read

THE Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of sixty murder suspects in various parts of the state in the last three months.

The command said those arrested included two females, one of whom allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death over N3,000.

Confirming the arrests to The ICIR during a telephone chat on Tuesday, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer Adekunle Ajisebutu said the suspects were paraded on Monday.

“Yes, it is true; we paraded them yesterday.”

While parading the suspects on Monday, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, represented by Ajisebutu, said 60 persons were arrested for murder, while 62 were nabbed for robbery.

According to him, out of the 62 armed robbery suspects, 50 have been charged to court.

“The command also arrested 104 members of different cult gangs for being involved in violent crimes. Ninety-eight of them have been charged to court.

“Twelve were arrested for rape/defilement, and 19 drivers were nabbed for violating the state traffic laws,” he said.

Ajisebutu added that 16 armed robbery operations were foiled within the period under review.

He also disclosed that the command recovered 15 stolen vehicles.