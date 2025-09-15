Lagos Police Command gets new spokesperson

ABIMBOLA Adebisi, a superintendent of police, has assumed duty as the new spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command.

The command announced the appointment in a statement issued on Monday, September 15, by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Babasayi Oluseyi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

According to the statement, Adebisi comes into the role with “a wealth of academic, professional, and operational experience.”

He holds a BA (Ed) in English Language and Literature from Tai Solarin University of Education, a postgraduate diploma in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, and a Master’s degree in English Language from the National Open University of Nigeria.

She has also undergone professional training in child protection at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Ghana.

She also holds certificates in human rights, psychology, and conflict management.

Her career spans several postings, including serving as Staff Officer to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) and Personal Assistant to the Commissioner of Police, Special Protection Unit (SPU). Until her latest elevation, she was the Police Public Relations Liaison Officer at the SPU, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

She is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and belongs to several international professional bodies, including the International Public Relations Association, the International Association of Women Police, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The Lagos Command, while welcoming her, assured residents and media stakeholders of her readiness to deepen police-community engagement.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Her appointment follows the redeployment of her predecessor, Benjamin Hundeyin, who was recently promoted as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) to Abuja..

Read Also: Lagos CP dismisses DPO over extortion

The ICIR reported that Hundeyin’s elevation was confirmed in a statement signed by his predecessor, Muyiwa Adejobi, who has since been redeployed to the Delta State Police Command as Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations.

Hundeyin, who previously served as Lagos Police spokesperson, holds degrees in English Language from Lagos State University and in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He also trained in civil-military coordination at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre in Kaduna and was part of Nigeria’s contingent to the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur in 2020.