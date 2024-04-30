Lagos publishes names, pictures of 5 sex offenders

THE Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has published the names and pictures of five sex offenders who have been convicted for their offences.

The agency published the names via its official Twitter handle late on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The offenders, all men, were convicted of defilement of minors and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Those added to the state’s sex offenders register are Adam Farouk, Blessing Okon, Adewale Ibitoye, Siakpere Ofure and Nduka Anyawu.

“Justice has been served. Let us continue to demand justice for survivors. To report domestic or sexual violence, please call 08000333333,” the agency noted in the post.

The Lagos State government began to publish details of sexual offenders in 2022.

The DSVA Executive Secretary in the state, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, had said details that would be published for each person are the name, picture, type of offence, and the court verdict on the charges against the offender.

She added that the action by the state was in line with section 42 of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law (DSVA), which permits the publication of names of sex offenders.

“This measure is one amongst many deployed by the state government to end the culture of impunity and also serve as a deterrence to other sex offenders,” she had said.

Some other states, including Delta, Ogun, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Adamawa, Abia, and Kaduna, also keep a register of sex offenders.

Although Lagos began publishing names of offenders in 2022, its register had been open since 2014.

In 2019, the Nigerian government launched its first National Sex Offenders Register to name and shame rapists and other forms of violence against persons offenders across the country.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) manages the National Sexual Offenders Register.