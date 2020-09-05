Lagos shuts down 15 hospitality facilities over noise pollution

THE Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has sealed-off 15 hospitality facilities in the state over noise pollution.

Dolapo Fasawe, General Manager of LASEPA, who disclosed this during an enforcement exercise embarked upon due to the constant outcry over environmental noise, lamented the flagrant disobedience of some hospitality and leisure operators to environmental laws guiding their business operations.

Fasawe decried the upsurge in noise pollution across the state and the resultant environmental violations, disclosing that the agency has received over 50 complaints on noise pollution.

“We responded to over 50 complaints on noise pollution and sealed 15 facilities after verification and confirmation of claims. This calls for caution and responsiveness on the part of all concerned. The issue of noise pollution has become a perennial problem that is posing a serious threat to the sanity, stability and peace of mind of victims,” she said.

“Reports received in recent times are mostly about earlier sealed and re-opened facilities, indicating non-adherence to rules and regulations by the sanctioned operators. Their short-lived compliance is thereby pretentious and deceptive and shall be dealt with in accordance with the extant laws.”

While noting that more zones have been created to avail residents the opportunity to report any environmental pollution in their areas, Fasawe listed the facilities sealed for violating the right of residents to a peaceful environment to include SkyLounge nightclub, at 10, Dayo Adeniji Street, New Oko-Oba, Agege; a residential building at 208 Ikorodu Road, CIRCA Food/ Restaurant, located at 12A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I and New Hotel at 40, Ekoro Road, Abule Egba, Lagos.

“It is disheartening to note that standard of compliance, particularly from recalcitrant pollutants that had earlier been sanctioned, and later given a clean bill for complying with extant laws are still engaging in the act of noise-making.”