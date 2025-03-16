Lagos to shut Marina-CMS Bridge for 2 months

THE Lagos State Government said it would shut the Independence/Mekwen Bridge (inbound Marina/CMS route) for two months to allow emergency repairs.

The state commissioner for transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the plan in a statement on Sunday, March 15.

The emergency repair of the bridge is scheduled from Wednesday, March 19 to Monday, May 26.

He said during the repair work, the section of the road from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) through Bonny Camp Bridge and down to Independence Bridge would be closed to vehicular movement.

“Similarly, the Bonny Camp Underpass Bridge service lane inbound Independence Bridge will not be available for motorists.

“However, the service lane from Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe will be open to traffic,” Osiyemi stated.

According to him, motorists heading to Victoria Island from Ahmadu Bello Way are advised to use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, and proceed to Falomo Roundabout, then link Obafemi Awolowo Road to access Ring Road to continue their journeys.

Also, motorists from Ahmadu Bello Way heading to 3rd Mainland Bridge should go through Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, then link Alfred Rewane Road to Osborne Road, and connect to Ring Road to reach their destinations.

“Motorists heading to Inner Marina and CMS from Ahmadu Bello Way will be diverted to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street to connect Falomo Roundabout, then link Obafemi Awolowo Road to access J.K. Randle Road/King George V Road to reach their desired destinations,” Osiyemi said.

The commissioner also advised motorists heading to Ahmadu Bello Way from Inner Marina/CMS to have through-traffic access.

Osiyemi reassured Lagosians that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would manage traffic flow along the aforementioned routes for the duration of the project.

The ICIR reports that Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, is notorious for traffic congestion, with commuters spending significant time in gridlock.

The city has a high Traffic Index and is ranked among the most congested cities in the world.

In July 2024, a Numbeo Traffic Index put Lagos state as the worst ranking in the world based on traffic congestion.