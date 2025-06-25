back to top

Lagosians face 110-day traffic diversion as gov’t repairs Ogudu/Ifako bridge

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Image illustrates traffic diversion of road
The image illustrates traffic diversion on the road
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

RESIDENTS of Lagos State and other road users will face a 110-day traffic diversion to enable the state government to carry out repair works on the Ogudu/Ifako bridge.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the planned diversion known in a statement on Tuesday, June 24.

He said the repair work on the bridge had been rescheduled to start from June 28 and end on October 15.

He noted that the 110-day repair work is expected to be carried out in eight phases on both lanes.

“The first to fourth phases, covering the stretch of Ogudu/Ifako Bridge inbound Alapere, will commence from Saturday, June 28 and end on Saturday, Aug. 16.

“Phases five to eight, covering the stretch of Ogudu/Ifako inbound Oworoshoki, will be fixed between Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 5,” Osiyemi said.

He urged motorists to use alternative routes during the partial closure of the bridge.

He explained that the alternative routes for Phase One would allow motorists coming from Iyana Oworo to go through Gbagada to connect with Anthony and access Ikorodu Road, after which they would have free movement to their desired destinations.


     

     

    “One lane will be used near the work area (50 miles before and after).

    “For alternative routes for phase 2, motorists from Eko Bridge will go through Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Ikorodu Road,” Osiyemi further explained.

    Read Also:

     Tinubu Warns Against Military Coup
    ‘But APC promised us light’ — Twitter bashes Ambode for donating generators to police
    ‘Flooding has taken over’… Twitter reacts to Lekki flood
    ‘I’m not a kidnapper’… Evans pleads ‘not guilty’ in court

    He gave the assurance that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on the ground to minimise inconveniences and manage traffic on the routes.

    “Motorists are implored to be patient during the partial bridge closure (50m before and after the repair site), the commissioner added.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement