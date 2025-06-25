Lagosians face 110-day traffic diversion as gov’t repairs Ogudu/Ifako bridge

RESIDENTS of Lagos State and other road users will face a 110-day traffic diversion to enable the state government to carry out repair works on the Ogudu/Ifako bridge.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the planned diversion known in a statement on Tuesday, June 24.

He said the repair work on the bridge had been rescheduled to start from June 28 and end on October 15.

He noted that the 110-day repair work is expected to be carried out in eight phases on both lanes.

“The first to fourth phases, covering the stretch of Ogudu/Ifako Bridge inbound Alapere, will commence from Saturday, June 28 and end on Saturday, Aug. 16.

“Phases five to eight, covering the stretch of Ogudu/Ifako inbound Oworoshoki, will be fixed between Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 5,” Osiyemi said.

He urged motorists to use alternative routes during the partial closure of the bridge.

He explained that the alternative routes for Phase One would allow motorists coming from Iyana Oworo to go through Gbagada to connect with Anthony and access Ikorodu Road, after which they would have free movement to their desired destinations.

“One lane will be used near the work area (50 miles before and after).

“For alternative routes for phase 2, motorists from Eko Bridge will go through Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Ikorodu Road,” Osiyemi further explained.

He gave the assurance that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on the ground to minimise inconveniences and manage traffic on the routes.

“Motorists are implored to be patient during the partial bridge closure (50m before and after the repair site), the commissioner added.