Lai Muhammed’s son loses bid to return to Lagos Assembly

THE son of the Minister of Information and Culture, Folajimi Mohammed, has lost his bid to represent the Ikeja State Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly for a third consecutive term.

At the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primary election held today, Mohammed lost to Seyi Lawal, who polled 15 votes to Muhammed’s 9. Lawal was once the Legislative Leader of the Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area.

Also not returning to represent the Oshodi-Isolo State Constituency II was Jude Idimogu, who lost by 30 votes to nothing to Ladi Ajomale, who is a son of Chief Henry Ajomale, a former Chairman of the APC in the state.

The incumbent member representing Amuwo-Odofin State Constituency I, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, widely known in the constituency as Mama Amuwo, was trounced by Olaitan Folorunsho by 12 votes to 4.

Hakeem Olusola Shokunle, representing the Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I, lost to Stephen Ogundipe, getting only four votes to Ogundipe’s 20.

In Lagos Island State Constituency II, Shola Giwa beat the incumbent, Lanre Afinnih by 29 votes to 20.