ABOUT 369 irregular migrants, consisting of 204 Nigerians, have been deported from Libya to Nigeria and Mali.

They include nine babies, 18 minors, and 108 women, as well as 165 Malians.

They were deported on Tuesday, July 30, according to the head of the Libyan Interior Ministry organisation, Mohammed Baredaa.

The migrants were returned to their countries with assistance from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

