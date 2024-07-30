Meanwhile, some of the migrants who spoke to newsmen said that they were deported forcefully.

A 59-year-old Nigerian, Hakim, who lived in Libya for 25 years claimed that Libyan police “came at night and broke down the door,” confiscating his passport and arresting him and his wife before deportation.

This latest deportation operation raises the overall number of migrants returning from Libya to more than 1,000 this year alone.

In 2023, The ICIR reported that the Nigerian government in collaboration with the IOM evacuated 152 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The head of Nigeria’s Mission in Libya, Kabiru Musa, said that the 152 Nigerians were vulnerable to exploitation and degrading treatment, including forced labour and prostitution as a result of their status as undocumented immigrants, adding that it was the third exercise the Nigerian government and IOM had carried out in 2023, with a successful evacuation of nearly 500 Nigerians stranded in Libya to Nigeria.