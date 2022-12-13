34.3 C
Abuja

Logan Science offers journalism program

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Logan Science Journalism Program
Logan Science Journalism Program
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Logan Science Journalism Program at the University of Chicago’s Marine Biological Laboratory is inviting applications for its two days intensive workshops for journalists interested in learning the process of basic biomedical and environmental research. 

The program will take place from May 30 to June 9, 2023 at Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

The biomedical research course is intended for science/health journalists, and the environmental hands-on research course is designed for environmental journalists.

Science and environmental journalists with at least three years of experience can apply for this program.

The fellowship covers course fees, room, board and travel.

The deadline for the submission of applications is February 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Tems nominated for 2023 Golden Globe Awards

NIGERIAN singer Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has been nominated for Best Original...
Elections

INEC says politicians are buying PVCs from registered voters

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said politicians are buying Permanent Voter Cards...
Media Opportunities

Fund for Investigative Journalism offers grants

THE Fund for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) is inviting investigative journalists to apply for grants. The...
Featured News

FG seeks ways to end farmer-herder crisis

THE Federal Government has called on stakeholders to come together to find a lasting...
Featured News

2023: IGP assures Nigerians of safety during elections

THE Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has reiterated the commitment of the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Tems nominated for 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.