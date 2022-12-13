Logan Science offers journalism program

THE Logan Science Journalism Program at the University of Chicago’s Marine Biological Laboratory is inviting applications for its two days intensive workshops for journalists interested in learning the process of basic biomedical and environmental research.

The program will take place from May 30 to June 9, 2023 at Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

The biomedical research course is intended for science/health journalists, and the environmental hands-on research course is designed for environmental journalists.

Science and environmental journalists with at least three years of experience can apply for this program.

The fellowship covers course fees, room, board and travel.

The deadline for the submission of applications is February 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.