Science Journalism Forum opens attendance fellowship

THE 2023 Science Journalism Forum scheduled to take place from October 23 to 26 has opened its attendance fellowship stream targeted at participants facing financial barriers.

“The attendance fellowships are now being offered to support our colleagues who may face financial barriers in attending the event. The fellowship allows you to access the full programme, providing you with the opportunity to be inspired, engaged, and connected with others, without any restrictions on accessing event activities and materials”, the call for application reads.

It added that “in this year’s edition, the forum aims to explore the theme of ‘Science Journalism: Seeking Best Practices’ and features stories of successful initiatives or revolutionary changes within the field of science journalism”.

Interested persons can get more information here