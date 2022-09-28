27.1 C
Open Notebook offers science writing fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
The Open Notebook and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund seek candidates for a 10-month fellowship, which provides a US$5,500 stipend. 

The programme offers fellows the opportunity to explore their career interests and passions and to sharpen their skills as part of a talented, supportive, diverse community of past and present fellows and mentors.   

Fellows are expected to report and write five articles for The Open Notebook, with the guidance of a mentor. 

They will also be part of a professional discussion group composed of former fellowship participants and editors. 

Early-career science writers can apply for this remote, part-time fellowship. 

Candidates must have less than two years of professional science writing experience. Graduate students interested in science writing are eligible. International applicants are welcome, but must write in English. 

The deadline for the submission of application is October 31, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

