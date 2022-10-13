Maitama killing: Police arrest one, recover stolen vehicle

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested one suspect over a murder and car theft which occurred in the Maitama area of Abuja on Wednesday.

A statement released on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Josephine Adeh, said the suspect, a 29-year-old male, was arrested at Ecobank junction, Jabi, where the vehicle was recovered.

“As part of the investigation, an identification parade was conducted where the victim identified the suspect as one of his six abductors. An investigation has been intensified and unfolding facts will be communicated subsequently,” Adeh noted.

She also said the police officials were in pursuit of fleeing members of the gang and urged residents to remain vigilant while going about daily activities.

One person was shot dead by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the Maitama area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Wednesday.

The victim, a passer-by, had died while trying to rescue another resident being confronted by about six gunmen.

After shooting the victim, the gunmen forced their target into his car, which had a diplomatic registration number, and drove off.

In an earlier statement, Adeh noted that the abductee was later released along the Kubwa expressway in Abuja.