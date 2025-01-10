back to top

Makinde announces Abimbola Owoade as Alaafin of Oyo

News
Makinde announces Abimbola Owoade as Alaafin of Oyo
The newly appointed Alaafin of Oyo Abimbola Owoade
OYO State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo, ending a two-year succession crisis in the ancient town.

The announcement was made in a statement on Friday, January 10, by the commissioner for information and orientation, Dotun Oyelade, who explained that the selection process involved extensive consultations and traditional divinations conducted by the Oyomesi, the Oyo kingmakers.

The commissioner expressed optimism that Owoade’s reign would usher in peace, prosperity, and unity for the historic Oyo Kingdom.

“Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade, after thorough consultations and divinations, has been recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by Governor Seyi Makinde as the new Alaafin of Oyo,” the statement read.

According to him, the appointment ends the legal and social disputes that followed the passing of the former Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who died on April 22, 2022.

“This decision has put to rest all the socio-legal controversies that have arisen since the transition of the late Oba Adeyemi. We urge the people of Oyo State to support the new Alaafin and join the government in celebrating this historic moment,” he said.

The ICIR reports that the appointment contrasts with the initial recommendation of some Oyomesi members, who had recommended Lukuman Gbadegesin for the throne.


     

     

    Shortly after the recommendation in 2023, two of the council members claimed irregularities in the selection process.

    However, the Bashorun of Oyo, Yusuf Akinade, shortly after the recommendation insisted that the selection process adhered to due process and was unanimously approved by all seven kingmakers.

    Akinade defended the process, citing adherence to the 1961 Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration and the 2000 Chiefs Law of Oyo State. 

    He noted that the inclusion of two warrant chiefs in the voting process, which had sparked debates among kingmakers, was upheld by a court ruling in December 2022.

     

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

