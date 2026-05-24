Man shot dead after opening fire near White House checkpoint

A man was shot dead by United States Secret Service on Saturday after opening fire at a security checkpoint near the White House. A bystander was also wounded in the incident.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6pm local time on Saturday at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.

According to the Secret Service, the suspect approached the checkpoint, pulled a firearm from a bag and began shooting at stationed officers.

The law enforcement agency said officers immediately returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

CBS identified the suspect as 21-year-old Nasire Best, who was reportedly known to the secret service and had a documented history of mental health issues.

Authorities said a bystander was also struck during the incident, although it remained unclear whether the person was hit by the suspect’s gunfire or during the exchange with officers.

No Secret Service personnel were injured.

President Donald Trump was said to be inside the White House when the shooting occurred but was not harmed. The White House was immediately placed under lockdown.

Reacting to the incident, Trump praised the Secret Service and other law enforcement personnel for their swift response.

“Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He described the suspect as having a violent history and a possible obsession with the White House, adding that the incident underscored the need for enhanced presidential security.

Saturday’s shooting comes less than a month after what authorities described as an attempted assassination plot involving Trump.

On April 25, law enforcement agents arrested a suspect who was armed with guns after he charged past a security checkpoint in a Washington hotel where President Trump was due to speak.