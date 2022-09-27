Media Foundation for West Africa offers climate change journalism internship

THE Media Foundation for West Africa seeks interns on the topic of climate change.

The internship will be held from October 2022 to March 2023.

The initiative aims to create and train a pool of young West African journalists with the knowledge and skills to produce quality and impactful reporting on climate change. Ultimately, the work of these journalists will increase public access to climate change information, improve public awareness, and spur global action to address climate change.

For the first three months (October to December), interns will work remotely from their home countries, under the supervision of designated mentors/editors.

The last three months (January to March 2023) will be spent in Ghana. At the end of the six months, each intern will be expected to produce, at least, two major stories on climate change.

This programme is open to journalists based in the following countries: Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Togo, Benin, Guinea, and Mali.

Fellows will get training and mentoring opportunities, a monthly allowance, and an internet package.

The organiser says, “In almost all West African countries, climate change is having a huge impact on lives and livelihoods.

“The effects of climate change include drought, food insecurity and migration of herders in search of pasture for their livestock, among other conditions that are partially or totally linked to conflict, inequality, and instability in the region.”

Interested applicants can apply here.