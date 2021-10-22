30.1 C
Meet Nigerian in charge of Amazon’s state-of-the-art fulfilment centre

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Amazon’s General Operations Manager Georgia Akuwudike. Credit: Amazon.co.uk
Amazon's General Operations Manager Georgia Akuwudike. Credit: Amazon.co.uk

A Nigerian lady Georgia Akuwudike is the site leader of Amazon’s EMA2 fulfilment centre located at Summit Park, Sutton-in-Ashfield, the United Kingdom.

It is equipped with advanced robotics technology, which will be used to meet Amazon’s growing customer demand and support more third-party sellers.

The 31-year-old Akuwudike, who recently received the United Kingdom’s permanent residency which qualifies her to apply for British citizenship after 12 months, took to the social media to share her success story since relocating to the United Kingdom five years ago after getting a job with Amazon.

With a background in accounting and experience working with KPMG, PwC and Total, she landed a job in Amazon in 2016 after bagging a master’s degree in international accounting and finance from the EDHEC Business School in France and rose from pathways operations manager to become manager in charge of operations with the company, within five years.

Sharing her joy, she wrote: “I’m celebrating five years across five cities, four promotions, three network level projects, two national awards and one permanent residency.

“A favourite song in my local language says ‘ogoziri ma gozi, otiyere jara’, meaning God has blessed me and added extras.”

In 2019, Akuwudike won the ‘Every Woman Ltd’ Award in Transport and Logistics Warehousing –Above and Beyond.

She is a fellow of the Associates of Chartered Accountant (ACA) and serves as president of the Black Employee Network for the UK Customer Fulfilment Network.

In a recent interview with the East Midland Chamber, Akuwudike said her goal was to become vice-president at Amazon in the future.

“For me, the next step is regional manager and then vice-president. I’ve already told the VP of Europe that I’m coming for his job,” she was quoted as saying.

It is estimated that the Amazon EMA2 fulfillment centre will create more than 1000 permanent jobs for the people in the region.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

