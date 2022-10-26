31.1 C
Abuja

Metuh resigns from PDP, quits partisan politics

Vincent Ufuoma
Olisa Metuh
FORMER National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has resigned from the party following his decision to quit partisan politics.

Metuh’s resignation was conveyed in a letter addressed to the PDP leadership on Tuesday.

He said his decision, which he took during his recent medical trip abroad was to enable him contribute to nation building “without the hindrance of partisanship”.

“The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan,” he said.

“Being non-partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hindrance of partisanship.

“In that regard, I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation from partisan politics.”

He said he would remain proud of being the longest-elected member of the party’s National Executive Committee, having won elections to serve in several national positions at six consecutive National Conventions of the party.

Metuh noted that he will continue to cherish the values and ideals learned from the founding fathers at the inception of Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

He stressed that any future participation in politics would only be limited to non-partisan involvements in areas of sustaining and deepening democracy and governance in Nigerian and at the global level.

As the country goes into the 2023 general elections, Metuh expressed hopes that the PDP would continue on issue-based engagements in the political space, noting that the country could not afford the bitterness and divisions that might arise otherwise.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

