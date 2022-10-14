Microsoft Office suite becomes Microsoft 365 app

MICROSOFT Corporation has announced that it will merge its productivity suite into one application, the Microsoft 365 app.

The Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, “with new icon and name, and even more features”.

From November 2022 gradual changes will start to occur starting with Office.com. The Windows Office app and the Office mobile app will follow in January 2023.

No changes would be made to accounts, profiles, subscriptions, or files as all existing data will be updated automatically.

Microsoft 365 is a cloud-powered workspace with relevant packages such as Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive among others.

However, users can access Microsoft 365 for free and later upgrade to premium while Office 365 subscription plans remain the same.

The application comes with exciting new features which can be accessed on the web after its release at Microsoft365.com, on Windows via the Microsoft Store, also on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Despite the new developments, users can continue to access programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

The company launched Microsoft Office 365 in 2011, while in 2020, the name changed from Office 365 to Microsoft 365.

Globally, Microsoft is one of top five information technology companies and large-scale software makers.