Ministerial nominee: Reactions trail Bosun Tijani’s screening

THE screening of the Bosun Tijani by the National Assembly on Saturday, August 5, has been eliciting reactions from Nigerians, with many anxiously waiting for the outcome of the screening exercise.

Some Nigerian senators grappled with Bosun’s past comments on Nigeria, the Buhari’s administration, and other influential political figures. In one of his previous tweets, which is now circulating on social media, he tagged the former president as a ‘sick and disconnected’ man.

“The honest men and women around Buhari should help us understand why they will give their lives for a sick and disconnected man to rule Nigeria. At all cost. Please explain how Buhari is qualified to lead a nation like Nigeria. Please help us understand.

“Doing everything possible to keep Buhari in power is nothing but a disservice, in my opinion and that makes you a dishonest person. Too many people are in pain and can use urgent leadership in Nigeria. If you get in the way of them trying credible options, you are an enemy!” he wrote.

Bosun Tijani, who’s the chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of CcHub, was among the second batch of ministerial nominees unveiled for screening by President Tinubu on Wednesday, August 2. The ICIR reports that the senate president, Godwin Akpabio, unveiled nineteen more ministerial nominees.

Subsequently, on August 4, the president withdrew Maryam Shetti, who was part of the second batch of nominees and replaced her with Mairiga Mahmud, while also adding former minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo, to bring the total nominees to 48.

During the questioning session, the senators probed Bosun’s views on Nigeria. Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, who represents Oyo North Senatorial District, specifically asked Bosun to clarify a tweet he posted four years ago, in which he said: “he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation.”

However, while addressing the Senate, Tijani said he is very passionate about Nigeria, and he is committed to the country’s development.

He also explained that he tweeted as a result of a frustrating experience he had with the Chinese Embassy. He said: “I tweeted in anger,” the ministerial nominee from Ogun State admitted.

Also, Senator Solomon Adeola from Ogun West Senatorial District defended the nominee from his state, saying his “youthful exuberance” and “shortcoming” should be forgiven.

After the intense discussion, Bosun subsequently apologised, to which the Senate President Godswill Akpabio also pleaded on his behalf.

“We are all fathers, and we cannot throw the baby away with the bath water…On behalf of the Senate, I want to accept your apology,”

Akpabio, therefore, asked the nominee to take a bow and leave.

Nigerians React

Some concerned Nigerians have taken to social media to share their concerns and reactions following the screening of the nominee. While some believed the nominee should be forgiven, some faulted the senators, who they noted enjoyed quizzing the tech expert’s past tweets.

Few other people also believed Bosun was ‘shameless’ to have welcomed a public office from a country he has despised and mocked.

One of the many Nigerians who reacted to his nomination was the digital communication aide to former president Buhari, Bashir Ahmad.

Ahmad tweeted: “Congratulations and welcome onboard the Healthiest, Connected, and Qualified One. I hope the President will assign at least 2/3 of the ministries for you since you already know the button that needs to be pressed to get everything fixed in this country. I am optimistic that all our lingering challenges will be addressed the minute you are inaugurated as the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also, another Twitter user, iSlimfit appreciated Bosun’s courage in addressing some of the issues raised by the senate during the screening.

“I love how Bosun Tijani held those politicians captive while articulating his defence. It’s the way they were all nodding in agreement for me. You’d know someone who has real value to offer, as opposed to just vibes and political connections,” he tweeted.

Arise television’s journalist, Oseni Rufai, said the senate was so excited about questioning Bosun’s tweet but refused to review petitions against El-Rufai.

“Same senate that refused to review petitions against El-Rufai are so excited about Bosun Tijani’s tweet. Rather than ask the man questions on how to develop technology and give us substance,it was about how to make him apologize for his convictions!”

Another user, UG, wrote: “Those senators were so pained **** putting more pressure on Bosun than on people that were accused of actual money laundering just cos the young man criticised the conduct of the Chambers in the past; they should rest.”

“I am glad Bosun Tijani listened to wise counsel and prepared to – and ultimately- apologised for some of his comments. There is too much good that could come out of his nomination for him and Nigeria to fall for the temptation to grandstand & dig in,” Babanla tweeted.

John Abiola has a different opinion as he said Bosun is shameless for taking the appointment.

“Bosun’s own was not about opposition; it’s about hatred towards PMB. He was never constructive in his criticism. He mocks PMB’s health. He abused those working with the APC govt. Bosun is shameless for taking this appointment from the same APC.”

Also, Aina Dipo tweeted: “I’m happy our leaders are listening to Bosun; the traitor must not be confirmed. He should go and become a minister in the country that he loves and not the one he hates. If Eventually he gets nominated, he better get ready to withstand four years of extreme criticism.”