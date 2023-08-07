24.2 C
Abuja
Keyamo ministerial screening: Akpabio heads to presidential villa after rowdy session

File: Akpabio
File: Akpabio

THE President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, August 7, rushed to the Presidential Villa minutes after a rowdy session.

He was reportedly seen in the senate around 2 p.m.

The rowdy session followed a disagreement over the screening of a ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo. 

The Senate on Monday started with the screening of Mariya Mahmud, a nominee from Kano state.

The rowdy session started after a senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha, moved a motion for the suspension of the screening of Keyamo.

    The motion was seconded by a senator from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

    Akpabio, after that, subjected the motion to a voice vote, but it led to a commotion instead.

    Opeyemi Bamidele, a senator from Ekiti, moved for the extension of sitting time beyond 2 p.m. and a close session to address the issue of Keyamo, which was seconded.

    The ICIR reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded the name of Keyamo to the senate chamber for confirmation as minister on Friday, August 4.

     

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

