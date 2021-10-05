Minors kidnap 3-year-old boy in Yobe, demand N50,000 ransom

— 1min read

This was according to a statement by the Yobe State Police Command Spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim on Tuesday.

Although the victim was later released after his kidnappers collected the ransom, Abdulkarim noted that Police had apprehended the two principal suspects.

“The first one is 14-year-old while the second suspect is aged 12. The third suspect is on the run,” he said.

He said the Police had begun an investigation into the matter and efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing suspect.

In another development, one housewife identified as Nafisa Saleh, was said by the Police to have masterminded her own kidnap in the Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

Abdulkarim said the incident happened on October 1 on her way to the hospital for antenatal care.

“Investigation later revealed that Saleh the presupposed victim, turned out to be the mastermind of her own abduction for ransom from her husband and family members,” he said.

He said the Police had arrested two suspects in connection with the crime.

Abdulkarim noted that the State Commissioner of Police Yahaya Abubakar had urged members of the public to report all criminal activities and cooperate with security agencies at all times.