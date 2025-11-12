Mixed reactions trail Super Eagles’ training boycott over unpaid allowances

REACTIONS have continued to trail the Super Eagles’ refusal to train on Tuesday ahead of their crucial World Cup playoff clash against Gabon, scheduled for Thursday, November 13, in Rabat, Morocco.

The boycott, reportedly over unpaid allowances and bonuses, has sparked outrage and disappointment among Nigerians, including politicians, sports analysts, and fans.

The players were on Tuesday, November 11, expected to resume training at a training camp in Rabat but declined to take part in the evening session, citing frustration over the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) failure to clear several months of outstanding entitlements.

The players, in a short message sent to journalists, wrote: “The full squad including officials boycotted training today in Morocco because of the unresolved issues with outstanding payments.

“The Super Eagles is awaiting a quick resolution to continue the preparation for Thursday’s game with Gabon.”

The ICIR also gathered that the incident has continued to drag with no truce reached so far by the players and the NFF less than 36 hours to the crucial match.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, described the incident as “truly unfortunate,” condemning the government’s misplaced priorities.

“It is truly unfortunate that our Super Eagles who consistently give their best in representing our dear nation are being owed their allowances.

“We always seem to find money to waste on needless lavish spending and political patronage, yet we cannot pay those who patriotically raise our flag, bring us pride, and serve with dedication. That is what is found in a ‘now disgraced country,” Obi said in a post on his verified X handle.

He added that neglecting national representatives sent the “wrong message to our youth” that hard work and service are not rewarded.

Other Nigerians have also voiced their opinions, with many calling on the NFF and the National Sports Commission to immediately settle the debts.

Sports commentator, Buchi Laba, criticised the NFF for what he described as “wicked and selfish” management of players’ welfare.

“Unresolved bonuses and wages are the tip of the iceberg. It’s madness how these people running football in Nigeria are so greedy, wicked and selfish!

“The players and officials know this is the only way they will get their money! This is our most important game in the year!” he said

In another post, he wrote “This is the best time for the Super Eagles players and officials to demand what they’re owed. Important game. Important needs. Important decisions and important resolutions. I just hope they get assurances in writing and signed, not verbally.”

Another sport journalist, Adepoju Samuel, justified the players’ actions, saying “There won’t be any good time to ask for their backlog of bonuses and allowances.

“The NFF must learn from previous incidents and understand that the government is continuous. The NFF should source for funds that will be enough for their national teams’ activities. I have been saying this since yesterday; communication is key. They must also earn the trust of the players by keeping to their promises and agreement.”

However, others faulted the timing of the protest, warning that it could affect the team’s morale and preparation ahead of Thursday’s must-win match.

“Boycotting training on the eve of a crucial World Cup playoff game is a terrible choice by the Super Eagles. Embarrassing as it is for the NFF, putting World Cup qualification in jeopardy reflects badly on the players,” said a X user Biola Kazeem. “Qualifying first and making firm demands is a better strategy,”

Another user with the handle, Olawale Quadri, blamed the development on the team’s captain, Troost Ekong.

“In all of these, I will blame the players especially @WTroostEkong the leader of the Super Eagles 🇳🇬🦅

“No responsible team in the world will boycott training for unpaid allowance ahead of a crucial game. Why can’t they play the games and qualify first and then fight for whatever.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are expected to resume training later today following ongoing talks between team officials and the football federation, sources told The ICIR.

The Super Eagles will on Thursday, November 13, face Gabon in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match in Rabat, Morocco. The encounter is a ‘do-or-die’ affair, as it will determine Nigeria’s progress to the next stage of the World Cup qualification series.

The team’s camp officially opened on Sunday in Rabat, with ten players arriving ahead of final preparations for the playoff.

Nigeria will qualify for the African playoff final if they defeat Gabon on Thursday. The winner will then face either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 16, also in Rabat.