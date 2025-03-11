back to top

Mob set monarch’s palace, LG secretariat ablaze in Benue

Reading time: 1 mins
Conflict and Security
Benue state governor, Hycinth Alia
Benue state governor, Hycinth Alia
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

PROTESTERS burnt down the palace of the Ter Nagi, Daniel Abomtse, and parts of the Gwer West Local Government Secretariat in Benue State while protesting the killing of three people in the area on Tuesday, March 11.

The protest, which erupted in Naka community, turned violent after the bodies of three victims, killed by suspected armed herders, were brought to the area Tuesday morning.

The protests quickly escalated into violence, resulting in the destruction of property, including the palace of the traditional ruler, Abomtse, and parts of the Gwer West Local Government Secretariat.

Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Victor Omirin, confirmed the incident, highlighting the growing tensions and insecurity in the region.

In a chat with The ICIR on Tuesday, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed that the protest was still ongoing in the Naka community.

She said the police hierarchy in the state swiftly responded by deploying tactical teams to the affected area.

“Information has been received about the protest in Naka and the Commissioner of Police has moved this morning to the area with other tactical teams. Further development will be communicated to you,” she stated.


     

     

    The ICIR reports that insecurity and farmers-herders clash in Benue have resulted in loss of hundreds of lives and property.

    In 2023, The ICIR reported that no fewer than 40 primary and secondary schools were shut down due to insecurity in the state. 

    The ICIR further reported that about 5,138 people were killed and 18 local government areas were attacked by suspected herdsmen under former Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration as of March 13, 2023, according to figures released by the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

    Read Also:

    Benue youths protest bandits attack, set INEC office on fire
    Buhari condemns Benue killings, orders arrest of perpetrators
    Fulani herdsmen: Presidency tackles Ortom over claims in ICIR interview
    Insecurity: Benue govt restricts commercial motorcyclists

    Also, about 18,000 people were displaced at the beginning of April of the same year following attacks on some communities in the state.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement