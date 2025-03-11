Mob set monarch’s palace, LG secretariat ablaze in Benue

PROTESTERS burnt down the palace of the Ter Nagi, Daniel Abomtse, and parts of the Gwer West Local Government Secretariat in Benue State while protesting the killing of three people in the area on Tuesday, March 11.

The protest, which erupted in Naka community, turned violent after the bodies of three victims, killed by suspected armed herders, were brought to the area Tuesday morning.

The protests quickly escalated into violence, resulting in the destruction of property, including the palace of the traditional ruler, Abomtse, and parts of the Gwer West Local Government Secretariat.

Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Victor Omirin, confirmed the incident, highlighting the growing tensions and insecurity in the region.

In a chat with The ICIR on Tuesday, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed that the protest was still ongoing in the Naka community.

She said the police hierarchy in the state swiftly responded by deploying tactical teams to the affected area.

“Information has been received about the protest in Naka and the Commissioner of Police has moved this morning to the area with other tactical teams. Further development will be communicated to you,” she stated.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The ICIR reports that insecurity and farmers-herders clash in Benue have resulted in loss of hundreds of lives and property.

In 2023, The ICIR reported that no fewer than 40 primary and secondary schools were shut down due to insecurity in the state.

The ICIR further reported that about 5,138 people were killed and 18 local government areas were attacked by suspected herdsmen under former Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration as of March 13, 2023, according to figures released by the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Also, about 18,000 people were displaced at the beginning of April of the same year following attacks on some communities in the state.