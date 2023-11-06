Mohbad: Court grants Naira Marley, Sam Larry N20m bail

A MAGISTRATE Court in Yaba, Lagos state, has granted singer Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry, bail in the sum of N20 million. backed by three trustworthy sureties.

The head of the court, Adeola Olatunbosun, ordered the two suspects to submit their international passports as part of their bail conditions.

The magistrate also ordered them to make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In the ruling, Olatunbosun strongly warned that any attempts to contact her would be recorded and possibly disclosed in open court sessions.

The suspects were arrested and detained upon their return to Nigeria in connection with the death of musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The ICIR reported on Tuesday, October 31, that embattled Marley and Larry sued the Nigerian Police and the Lagos magistrate, Adebola Olatunbosun, over their continued detention.

They were ordered to be taken into custody by the magistrate following Mohbad’s death.

According to a Punch report, the suspects filed a fundamental rights suit to challenge their continued detention over Mohbad’s passing.

In the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, both Marley and Larry sought N20 million in damages from the defendants.

According to the suit filed through their lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, a senior advocate, they urged the court to declare that their continued detention “at the homicide section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State since October 4, 2023,” violated their rights.

The deponents, in the affidavits accompanying their lawsuits, stated that their ordeal began between October 3 and 4, 2023, when they were arrested by the Police over their alleged link with Mohbad’s death.

The ICIR reports that following Mohbad’s passing, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were charged with accusing and harassing the deceased singer by the Lagos State Police Command and taken into custody.

However, Naira Marley and Sam Larry have sternly denied having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

On Wednesday, October 4, a magistrate court in Lagos ordered Naira Marley and Sam Larry to remain in Police detention.

They were asked to be held without bail for 30 days, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Similarly, the House of Representatives summoned Marley over Mohbad’s royalties.

This came after several appeals by Nigerians over the past few weeks for Naira Marley to pay Mohbad’s royalties.

The legislators noted that the purpose of their invitation was to ensure the late singer’s family members receive the compensation that is rightfully theirs.